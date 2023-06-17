PHDEC conducts webinar on olive production

LAHORE-Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) has conducted a webinar on the topic of ‘Olive Production, Prospects and challenges in Balochistan’.

Pakistan, which has a large area of land suitable for growing olive trees, has been producing olive since 2010. Currently, it produces about 830 tons of table olive per year, all of which are consumed domestically. Pakistan has set a target of producing 16,000 tons of olive oil by 2027. The main areas in Pakistan fit for olive cultivation are Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Pothohar region of Punjab, in addition to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Pakistan has 10m acres of land suitable for olive cultivation, which is almost twice as much as Spain, the world’s largest olive oil producer. Keeping in view its importance there is need to intervene on the olive production. PHDEC chose this time frame to educate the olive farmers/growers, key farm workers on the subject. The expert from the local agriculture department educated the small holders of olive.

Zulqarnain Zaka, Assistant Manager Agri-Products PHDEC, welcomed the participants by highlighting the latest developments at PHDEC including the full throttle implementation of PHDEC’s 3-year plan which includes capacity building of stakeholders and infrastructure development. He briefed about the mandate and scope of PHDEC.

After introduction, he welcomed all participants of webinar (growers, processors, exporters and academic circles) and extended the thanks for attending the webinar.

He briefed that purpose of the webinar is to address the issues related to production, prospects and challenges of olive crop and seek out the guidance from technical experts to resolves these issues.

Dr. Muhammad Javed Tareen (Technical Member Chief Ministers Inspection Team, Govt of Balochistan) shared the current area and production of olive in Baluchistan and last 10 year’s growth trend. He explained the nutritional value of olive fruit and antioxidants in olive fruit. He then comparatively stated the world olive production statistics, olive varieties being cultivated in Balochistan vs global varieties and graphical view of olive production in different districts of Balochistan. He explained the domestic and global yield per acre and briefed the audiences that the soils of Balochistan are best suited to olive crop. He briefed that currently more than 8 million plants had been cultivated in more than 20 districts of Balochistan. He explained the reasons of low production in Pakistan, impact of malpractices and lack of knowledge of recommended production technology of olive on quality, yield and post-harvest losses.

He recommended that olive growers should adopt modern techniques for production technology and government should provide facilities of packing materials/refrigerated trucks for transportation and cold storage and access to market to minimize post-harvest losses.

Zulqarnain Zaka in the end thanked all the participants for attending the webinar and assured the audiences that PHDEC will keep organizing such kind of activities virtually and on ground for the development of horticulture industry of Pakistan. He informed to the participants about PHDEC’s upcoming activities besides capacity building workshops, & webinars and assured that PHDEC is available for any kind of guidance and facilitation to the stakeholders.

A large number of participants from growers, processors, exporters, R&D and academia participated in the webinar and appreciated the PHDEC’s initiative of conducting the webinar on an important topic. Participants suggested that organizing physical activities would be more fruitful for stakeholders.