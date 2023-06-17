PM, PPP leaders discuss prevailing political situation

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday here held a meeting with a high-level delega­tion of the Pakistan Peoples Party and had a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country. Minister for Com­merce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah, Advisor to the PM on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qa­mar uz Zaman Kaira, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Senator Nisar Khuro were part of the PPP delegation. Minister for Fi­nance Ishaq Dar and Minis­ter for Planning Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting. During the meeting, the PPP leadership appreci­ated the prime minister for announcing measures for public welfare in the budget despite difficult economic conditions.