Saturday, June 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM, PPP leaders discuss prevailing political situation

PM, PPP leaders discuss prevailing political situation
APP
June 17, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday here held a meeting with a high-level delega­tion of the Pakistan Peoples Party and had a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country. Minister for Com­merce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah, Advisor to the PM on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qa­mar uz Zaman Kaira, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Senator Nisar Khuro were part of the PPP delegation. Minister for Fi­nance Ishaq Dar and Minis­ter for Planning Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting. During the meeting, the PPP leadership appreci­ated the prime minister for announcing measures for public welfare in the budget despite difficult economic conditions.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1686887886.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023