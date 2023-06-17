PM, PPPP stalwarts discuss political situation

LAHORE - Top leadership of Pakistan People’s Party called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today. During the meeting, detailed consultation was held on the country’s political situation. The delegation paid tribute to the Prime Minister for the measures taken regarding public welfare in the budget despite the economic difficulties. The delegation includes Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.