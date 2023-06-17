Saturday, June 17, 2023
PM, PPPP stalwarts discuss political situation

PM, PPPP stalwarts discuss political situation
Staff Reporter
June 17, 2023
LAHORE    -   Top leadership of Pakistan People’s Party called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today. During the meeting, detailed consultation was held on the country’s po­litical situation. The delegation paid tribute to the Prime Min­ister for the measures taken regarding public welfare in the budget despite the econom­ic difficulties. The delegation includes Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Minis­ter for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and Minister for Wa­ter Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

