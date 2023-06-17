PM’s Talent Hunt Program in Balochistan to continue with PHF’s support  

LAHORE - The Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt program in Balochistan, which was temporarily halted following a tragic accident that claimed the lives of hockey officials, will continue with the support of PHF. The officials were returning from Khuzdar in Balochistan when the accident occurred. Under the guidance of Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Arsalan Ahmad, who is the Coordinator of the Talent Hunt Program, visited the families of the Balochistan hockey martyrs to offer condolences. He also informed them about the government’s efforts to provide compensation for the families and cover the educational expenses of the children affected by the tragedy. Arsalan stated: “We will continue the mission of the hockey martyrs and ensure its success with the support of PHF. I have personally visited the families of the Balochistan martyrs on the instructions of SAPM Shaza Fatima Khawaja. The partnership with PHF will contribute to the success of the talent hunt program.” PHF Secretary Haider Hussain emphasized that the sacrifices made by the Balochistan hockey martyrs should never be forgotten. “The PHF will provide technical support to successfully complete the program, while the HEC will bear the financial expenses. We believe that the talent hunt program will yield positive results. The allocation of Rs 92 crores demonstrates our commitment to the future of hockey in Pakistan.”