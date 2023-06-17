PML-N' to fight elections with full force: Maryam

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Shar­if Friday said PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif would personally lead the party's campaign for election which were expected during the current year.

Addressing the PML-N's General Council meeting here, she said, "We will take part in the election with full force."

She congratulated Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif for his elec­tion as PML-N Presi­dent unopposed, saying he had never taken any decision without the consent of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

She commended She­hbaz Sharif for saving the country from eco­nomic collapse which was on the verge of de­fault when he took over as prime minister in 2022. Maryam, who was elect­ed as PML-N’s Senior Vice Pres­ident and Chief Organiser in the intra-party elections, said the PML-N was the only party that followed the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and also the only custo­dian of his legacy and principles. She said it was Nawaz Shar­if who had made the PML-N a popular political party because of his vision of a developed Pa­kistan. Whether it was the Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC), the title of Asian Tiger, or socio-economic devel­opment, all were accomplished by the PML-N and Nawaz Shar­if, she added.

All the development carried out in Pakistan was only during the years when the PML-N was in power, she said. Maryam said Nawaz Sharif was removed from government but he never asked his supporters or insti­gated youth to take to streets, set houses on fire or vandalize public and private property. At the same time, he never aban­doned moral values despite fac­ing revenge, cruelty, and dis­crimination, and even did not name those who had mistreat­ed him. Likewise, his party lead­ers never made a hue and cry despite facing hardships, she added, lauding the party work­ers and ticket holders for their unwavering support to Nawaz Sharif through thick and thin.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif had never sought any assistance or favourable statements from abroad, including the US or the UK for regaining power. He nev­er made any such appeal, rath­er he always sought justice from the Almighty.

She said the PML-N leadership never compromised on nation­al interests and cited the exam­ple of nuclear tests when Nawaz Sharif (as prime minister) did not pay heed to any “threats or offers” while making Pakistan an atomic power.

The PML-N Chief Organiz­er said Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, and oth­er PML-N leaders were impris­oned, but they never quit the party or politics.

“The party’s biggest asset is Nawaz Sharif being its leader as he is the mainstay of its exis­tence,” she added. He faced ev­ery challenge, and even went to the Adiala Jail with his daughter, but did not put his workers in trouble, she recalled.

On the other hand, she said, “Qasim and Suleman are en­joying their lives abroad, while the children of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers are left in jails by their leader to rue.”

The PTI chairman stated that Pakistan was not safe for his sons, she said, asking whether he had the same feelings for the children of his party workers.

She said Nawaz Sharif had never asked anyone to save his daughter, rather he had never prioritized his daughter’s safety over that of his workers.

She stated that the May 9 riots and subsequent developments showed the difference between the PML-N and the PTI as the latter faded into oblivion.

Maryam said the martyrs be­longed to the entire nation, but it was the PTI chief, who had done politicking on the Lasbela helicopter crash. It was her be­lief that such elements met their logical fate. She urged PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal to initiate a talent hunt pro­gramme for taking the talented individuals into the party fold. A merit-based mechanism should be adopted to appoint individu­als to party positions based on their qualifications and perfor­mance, she stressed.

“Rana Sanaullah and Ameer Muqam are active leaders, and I request the other party pres­idents from other regions to emulate them and promote the party in their respective re­gions,” she added

She mentioned that Sanaullah had entrusted the charge of par­ty’s various wings, including re­ligious, minority, and labor, to her and she wanted to expand them. “The PML-N was the past, is the present, and will be the future of Pakistan.”

She welcomed the youth join­ing the PML-N. “We don’t want to see 60% of the country’s population (youth) holding pet­rol bombs. Instead, we will pro­vide them with education and training in the fields of science and IT.” Meanwhile, the Gener­al Council meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday elected Marriyum Au­rangzeb as Information Secre­tary of the party for four years (2023-27).

The Council elected the PML-N’s cabinet during the meeting which was presided over by the party Qauid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif, who was also elect­ed as the PML-N President un­opposed. Maryam Nawaz was elected as Chief Organiser of the party, while Minister for Plan­ning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal as Gen­eral Secretary.

Addressing the meeting, Mar­riyum Aurangzeb, who is also Federal Minister for Infor­mation and Broadcasting, ex­pressed gratitude to the party leaders and workers for repos­ing confidence in her.

“It is a matter of pride for me to be elected as Secretary Infor­mation of the PML-N,” the min­ister said, reiterating the party’s resolve for steering the coun­try out of crises. The PML-N was committed to chart the country on path of progress and devel­opment under the leadership of its Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, she added.

The newly-elected Information Secretary also presented mul­tiple resolutions in the General Council meeting which reposed complete confidence in the lead­ership of Nawaz Sharif, paid trib­ute to the services rendered by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for the country and condemned the May 9 incidents of attacking, vandalizing and burning sensi­tive installations and martyrs’ memorials by the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers. The resolutions also paid homage to the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris for their liberation from Indian yoke, and also to the martyrs of Pakistan who sacri­ficed their lives for protecting the motherland.

The first resolution stated that the PML-N General Coun­cil meeting paid tribute to the courage and vision of its leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who faced the worst form of oppres­sion and political victimisation with steadfastness, patience and bravery.

It further stated that Nawaz Sharif’s resolve never damp­ened by personal traumas he had experienced during the journey. He always gave pref­erence to interests of Pakistan and its people over his personal difficulties.

The resolution noted that Nawaz Sharif had not only averted conspiracies against the country through his policies but also steered Pakistan out of cri­ses rendering sacrifices.

The meeting unanimously ap­proved another resolution to commend the role of Maryam Nawaz who fought oppression during the four years of previ­ous government courageously.