Policeman martyred, robber killed in encounter

KARACHI-During a police encounter an alleged criminal was killed, while a policeman embraced martyrdom after crossfire between some criminals and a police party in Memon Goth area of Karachi, police confirmed on Friday. According to media reports, five policemen riding two motorcycles were on the routine patrolling when they witnessed some robbers looting citizens, police tried to apprehend them. The suspects opened fire on policemen and a gun-battle ensued eventually.

A suspect was killed and another injured. Constable Imran was injured and later succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital for medical aid. Another passerby was also injured by the firing of the suspects. Police claimed to have recovered three pistols from the suspects and launched investigation.

Police arrest four injured ‘car

lifters’ after encounter

Karachi police arrested four alleged car lifters in injured condition after an exchange of gunfight in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13 area of the metropolis, on Friday. According to the details, a specialized police team, led by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Abdul Rahim Shirazi, intercepted a car in which all four suspects were trying to escape, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the police and the alleged robbers. The exchange of fire between the police and the alleged criminals occurred at the railway crossing.

Despite their injuries, the suspects attempted to flee the scene. However, the police officers apprehended the injured suspects and taken into custody. Abdul Rahim Shirazi emphasized that further details about the suspects are currently being investigated.