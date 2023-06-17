Saturday, June 17, 2023
PPP gears up to stage power show in Swat

Web Desk
12:03 AM | June 17, 2023
The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday decided to stage a power show in Swat on June 17.

In this regard, the PPP leaders visited the venue of party's public meeting. Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi,  Dr Haider Ali Khan and Dr Amjad Ali looked around to assess the setup and preparations for the gathering.

Mr Turi said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the PPP bigwigs will address the gathering.

Dr Haider went on to say the specific plans had been prepared for the rally's security, adding the police officers and other employees will volunteer to carry out their duty.

