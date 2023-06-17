PPP has history of protecting human rights: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that the PPP has a his­tory of protecting the hu­man rights. Addressing a re-launching event by the PPP’s Human Rights Cell, he said that the PPP wishes to reorganise its human rights wing from the grassroots level, the responsibility of which has been given to secre­tary general of the PPP Parliamentarians Far­hatullah Babar.

Bilawal, who is also the Foreign Minister, said the PPP prides itself on its legacy and history when it comes to human rights, especially during Benazir Bhutto’s tenure when hu­man rights had become a basic philosophy for the party. “Our focus has been on bringing about a change legislatively, in addition to advocacy and activism,” he added.

“Today, we are faced with new challenges of the new era. To combat these challenges, we have to utilise the lessons taught to us by our legacy and experiences as well as adopt newer strate­gies. For a party such as the PPP, it is imperative that there is human rights representation not only at the federal and provin­cial levels but right down to the district level,” he said. Bilawal said that it seems that much of to­day’s activism had been limited to social media, and while there are posi­tive takeaways from this, the space also has a ten­dency to turn hyper-par­tisan and polarised.

Bilawal said that re­cent achievements, especially the role Far­hatullah Babar played in the legislation for the transgender community, was appreciable. “For the first time in history, there will be transgender rep­resentation in the local governments after the recently held LG elec­tions in Karachi and the Sindh province,” he said.

Bilawal said that a big­ger accomplishment was that the PPP is also being represented by a mem­ber of the community. “As an answer to those who were in strict oppo­sition to the legislation proposed by Farhatullah Babar, in the recent LG elections, a member from the same community rep­resented Jamat-e-Islami. While JI’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has been unsuc­cessful, a member of the transgender community belonging to the same party has emerged trium­phant,” he remarked.

Bilawal said that when “we reiterate that de­mocracy is the best re­venge, we are referring to such examples. In the past, extremist circles would raise slogans against Benazir Bhutto and refuse to accept the rule of a woman. She was elected as the PM of the country with the votes of the very entities that had refused to ac­cept the leadership of a woman,” he maintained. Bilawal said that on his visit to India, he noted that there was not one Muslim representative from Narendra Modi’s party, the BJP in their as­sembly or the Senate.

“In contrast to this, it is a matter of great pride for the PPP that it has non-Muslims representation in the provincial assem­blies, local governments as well as the Senate,” Bi­lawal mentioned.