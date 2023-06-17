PPP has serious reservations over setting unrealistic targets, election-oriented budget

ISLAMABAD-A main coalition partner of the government Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has expressed serious reservations over setting the unrealistic targets in budget and presenting an election-oriented budget. PPP’s MNA Nafeesa Shah said that earlier Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had told that the government would take tough decisions in the budget to bring out country from economic crisis. However, later, the government has not announced such decisions. “An economic storm is looming over our heads,” she warned, lamenting that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is pressurising Pakistan and the economy will be in more trouble in the coming days. She made these remarks in meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, which was chaired by Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh. However, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has defended the budget. “Even if this wouldn’t have been an election year the budget would have remained the same,” he said in response to the complaints registered by the PPP leader. He further said that delay in talks with the IMF was the major reason behind the delay in the preparation of the budget strategy paper. He said that the government would achieve the annual tax collection target of Rs9.2 trillion in next fiscal year. He said that the tax targets had been set according to the inflation and growth rate.

Finance minister said that average inflation was 29 percent and core inflation was 20 percent this year. He informed that the government has taken new taxation measures worth of Rs223 billion. As many as 0.9 million taxpayers were registered as against the target of 0.7 million this year. He continued by saying that the government had taken initiatives to stop smuggling which did not result in ending but lessening it. “The authorities have confiscated smuggled sugar of Rs5 billion,” he added. The minister said that the government would receive $1billion for China, adding that the country would get the loan it returned. “We have completed negotiations with China for over $1 billion in loans,” he added. The government was also holding talks with Bank of China, he said, over $300million. At the outset of the hearing, the committee expressed displeasure over the absence of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. “I don’t know what problem the finance minister has with this committee,” Sheikh said, adding that the entire business community was present in the meeting with their business proposals. However, Dar arrived at the meeting later and briefed the committee about the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, successfully concluded its deliberations and recommendations on the Finance Bill, 2023-2024. The committee took deferred items and considered for review.

The committee carefully evaluated each deferred item made several recommendations/decision. Certain items were accepted, some were rejected, for finalisation of report. The committee also decided to discuss various recommendations even after the budget. All the deferred items of the customs act were accepted after due deliberation. Notably, all sections falling under the ambit of 99D deferred were discussed. It was briefed that it is the role of the federal cabinet and the FBR has no authority over it.

The committee reiterated that the bill supply of consumer goods sold under brand names of trademarks to be taxed by 18 pc will only burden the consumer while the retailer will finds its way to avoid the tax regime. The committee unanimously rejected all the sections related to “Bonus share” and “Super Tax” where and when implied in the bill. Senator Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Saadia Abbasi, and Senator Kauda Babar gave general recommendations for the budget. The general recommendations from Senator Rukhsana Zuberi and Senator Saadia Abbasi were included in the budget.

Earlier in the meeting, the Telecom Foundation showed serious concern on the 15 pc regulatory duty and demanded a 2 pc reduction in the tax. It also demanded that super tax should not be imposed.

The chairman committee also required a briefing on the difference of tax being imposed on a filer and a non filer and observed that a filer is not given any incentive on taxes implied domestic items. Representative from the Pepsi-Cola International also attended the meeting. He said that there is a clear decline of 40 pc in the sale of carbonated beverages after the mini budget with a rise of 20pc FED. He said that sugar consumption cannot only be linked with beverages and further said that the decline in the sale didn’t put any markable decline in victims of diabetes. The meeting was attended by Senator Saadia Abbasi, Kauda Babar, Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi Kamil Ali Agha and Senator Zeeshan khanzada. The Committee will continue its deliberation on Monday on the final recommendations and report.