PPP top brass praises PM Shehbaz for 'appeasing public in budget'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) bigwigs on Friday praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for "appeasing the public in the budget".

The PPP top brass called on the premier, during which a detailed consultation was held on the country's political situation. The delegation paid tribute to PM Shehbaz in line with the "measures taken for public welfare in the budget".

The sources divulged that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari could not attend the meeting due to his busy schedule.

Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, and Syed Khurshid Shah were part of the delegation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Qamar Zaman Kaira were also present.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting.

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman exchanged views over the country's political situation.

During the meetup in the federal capital, Fazlur Rehman commended the premier for his unwavering commitment to allocating funds for crucial development projects in Budget 2023-24, even in the face of financial constraints.

Mr Rehman praised the premier's "special initiatives" for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's merged districts.

Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood was also present on the occasion.

On the other side, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today met eight-member delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Balochistan chapter headed by Jafar Khan Mandokhel.

The political situation was discussed during the meeting. PM Shehbaz said that the government was working on CPEC projects on priority basis.