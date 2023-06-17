President urges business, industrial sectors to adopt AI-based solutions

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi has urged Pakistan’s business and industrial sectors to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions for solving their problems and boosting their efficiency and productivity.

The president, talking to a delegation from Artificial Intelligence Education Foundation (AIEF), at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said that exponential advancements in information technology had created new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs in various fields such as health, education, business and industry, and Pakistan’s IT companies should adopt a global outlook to fully benefit from them.

Chairman Soliton Investment Fund, Dr Mansoor Ali Khan, Founder and CEO of Soliton Group, Dr Fauzia Khan, representative of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, and senior officials of the government attended the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, the president underlined the need for Pakistan’s IT companies to develop win-win partnerships with academia and industries at both the local and international levels.

He added that robust and mutually beneficial partnerships among academia and industry stakeholders would help achieve key economic and technological milestones.

President Alvi emphasised the need for promoting skills-based education in Pakistan, besides equipping the youth with employable skills through online courses and short-term associate degree programs.

He said that he had been constantly urging the stakeholders to produce more skilled graduates, invest in emerging technologies, make fast decisions and timely implement policies for the IT sector.

He said that AI-based solutions could also help deliver personalized education/lessons to Pakistan’s almost 27 million out-of-school children, which otherwise would consume enormous time and resources.

The delegation briefed the president about Artificial Intelligence Education Foundation (AIEF) which aims at promoting AI-based industry solutions at a massive scale. The delegation also highlighted the diverse applications of AI and its benefits for various sectors of the economy.

President Alvi appreciated the AIEF for promoting AI in Pakistan in partnership with local universities, besides urging them to widen the outreach and scope of their work.