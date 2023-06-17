Saturday, June 17, 2023
RDA organizes seminar in connection with anti-dengue campaign

Israr Ahmad
June 17, 2023
Rawalpindi-On the direction of the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, a seminar was organised in RDA in connection with the anti-dengue campaign and an awareness walk was also held, RDA spokesperson said on Friday. 

He said the DG RDA has directed to approach masses and request them to ensure that water does not accumulate in their houses to prevent dengue and if people violate the restriction, then legal action should be taken and an FIR would also registered. 

He appreciated the work of the RDA Anti-Dengue Team and hoped to sustain these efforts in the future. Regarding Eid-ul-Azha, he said that general public should be requested not to let water stand on these days to avoid dengue.  

Director Engineering Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director MP&TE Muhammad Tahir Meo, Deputy Director Admin Iftikhar Ali, Deputy Director BC Ali Raza and other RDA staff participated in the seminar and walk, he added.

