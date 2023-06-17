Rice exports from Pakistan to Russia will escalate

ISLAMABAD-In a major breakthrough, fifteen more rice establishments got approved for exporting rice to Russia. Under the leadership of Federal Minister NFSR Tariq Bashir Cheema and Zafar Hassan, Secretary MNFSR, DPP succeeded to get approved 15 more rice establishments for exporting rice to Russia.

Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of Russia confirms Department of Plant Protection (DPP) Ministry of National Food Security and Research Pakistan that 15 more rice mills which were recommended after technical audit by DPP, can now export rice to Russia. This marks a huge success towards boosting exports and overall economy of the state.

Russia had put a ban on rice exports few years back because of pest interception in rice. However it was lifted in 2021 and only 4 rice mills, which complied their quality standards, were allowed to export rice from Pakistan to Russia. Department of Plant Protection with the support of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) took special steps to upgrade 15 more mills as per the Guidance Document prescribed by the Russian Federation for compliance with the SPS requirements for rice exports. Now, 19 rice enterprises from Pakistan can export rice to Russian Federation. This is a huge achievement of Pakistan government where Department of Plant Protection under the MNFSR in close collaboration of Ministry Of Commerce became able to pitch increase rice exports to Russian Federation. This brings a good news especially to the rice farmers of Punjab and Sindh, as they will be the beneficiaries for this.