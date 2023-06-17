Sale of unhygienic milk, yogurt goes unchecked in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - The sale of substandard and highly adulterated milk and yogurt is going unchecked in various areas of Rawalpindi district.

Such milk and yogurt, unsuitable for human consumption, are being sold out on very highly rates. Price of 1 kg yogurt is Rs 220-240 while milk is available at Rs 180-200 per litre. The consumers have been consuming milk adulterated with chemicals and contaminated water causing various dangerous diseases, particularly among children and old aged people, according to health experts

According to a survey, conducted by The Nation on Friday, the adulterated and unhygienic milk and yogurt are being sold by shopkeepers including Adiala Road, Mubarak Lane, Ali Town, Chungi Number 20, Munawar Colony, Kehkashan Colony, Caltex Road, Defence Road, Dhoke Juma, Lalkurti, Dheri Hassanabad, Tahli Mohri, Bakra Mandi, Dhamial Road, Chakri Road, Dhoke Syedan, Baraf Khana Chowk, Chungi Number 22, Peshawar Road, Misrial, Pirwadhai, Fauji Colony, Badar Colony, Fauji Colony, Double Road, Commercial Market, Shakrial, Sadiqabad, Kuri Road, Muslim Town, Chah Sultan, Dhamial Kalyal Road, Morgah and many other areas.

Talking to The Nation, Malik Nadim Awan, a senior lawyer, said that majority of shopkeepers are involved in selling extremely unhygienic milk and yogurt that too on high rates, causing diseases to consumers. He said the milk is also being supplied to restaurants, bakers, fast food outlets and vendors. He said the PFA and other government authorities are paying no heed to the exercise.

Shahzaib Ali, another citizen, said that shopkeepers are providing public with white poison in shape to yougurt and milk while Punjab Food Authority and other authorities concerned are not launching crackdown on those adulterated milk suppliers involved in playing havoc with lives of people.

Dr Ahmed, a doctor, said that a large number of consumers have reportedly been falling victims to digestive disorder and kidney diseases, cancer and other diseases allegedly due to overt sale of unhygienic and chemical-mixed milk and yogurt. The unhygienic milk is being transported in the city via motorway from Sargodha and other cities of South Punjab, he said.

He said that some corrupt officials of PFA are hand in glove with dealers of the unhygienic milk and yogurt and take no action against them despite public complaints, something seeking strong attention of Chief Minister Punjab. No official of PFA was available for comments on the issue.