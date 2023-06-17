SCBA condemns firing at Latif Khosa’s house

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Friday strongly condemned the firing at the residence of Sardar Abdul Latif Khan Khosa, an apex court lawyer, and demanded thorough investigation into the incident. The association called upon the government, Inspector General of Police and the relevant quarters for a thorough investigation of the said incident so as to arrest the culprits and that the perpetrators may be brought to justice; failing which the SCBAP will observe countrywide full day strike on June 19, 2023 (Monday). In a statement issued by the association, SCBA president Barrister Abid S Zuberi and secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir said that Latif Khosa, besides being an advocate of Supreme Court, is also a member of Bar, making this incident more concerning for SCBA. Barrister Siberia stated that Latif Khosa is one of the few remaining independent and fearless voices, advocating for the cause of rule of law, civilian supremacy, independence of judiciary, and against civilian trials in military courts. Such an attack on his residence sends a threatening message to the legal community against exercising their right to freedom of speech without fear of retribution. He further said that this incident clearly showcases the absolute anarchy prevalent in the country where fundamental rights of the citizens are being violated, judgments of the superior courts are ridiculed and disobeyed and the Constitution is repeatedly violated by failing to conduct elections in the time frame mandated by the Constitution and the orders of the Supreme Court.