Senate approves key bill allowing ECP to announce general elections date

Election Act (Amendment) Bill 2023 seeks to limit disqualification of lawmakers to five years n Senator Dilawar Khan claims politicians like Nawaz, Tareen will benefit from the law.
ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Friday passed a bill seeking to limit disqualification of lawmakers to five years, with retrospective effective, which will likely to pave way to reverse lifetime disqualifications of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) founder Jahangir Khan Tareen.
The opposition rejected the bill labelling it as person-specific. The treasury cleverly moved an amendment of limiting disqualification to five year in the bill originally seeking to empower the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to unilaterally announce date for general polls. The proposed bill that also clipped powers of the President on announcing date of general election was tabled in the house through a supplementary agenda.
Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan moved the bill in the house on behalf of minister for parliamentary affairs after suspension of rules, which was taken up for consideration at once. The amendment related to abolition of legislation of lifetime disqualification was introduced in the house by Senators Hafiz Abdul Karim and Dilawar Khan, on behalf of a group of senators mainly from Balochistan. Speaking on the bill, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar explained that under the original law of 1976, the ECP had the mandate to fix the date for general elections, He added that after the imposition of martial law in 1977, the then military rulers General Ziaul Haq through an ordinance gave this power to the President.
He said that a joint parliamentary committee cleared the bill with consensus after ECP pointed out anomaly in the law.
Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem opposed the move by saying that constitutional provisions cannot be changed through simple legislation. He said the constitution was very clear on the issue of power for announcement of election date. He said the constitution also specified the timelines for elections after completion of term or dissolution respectively assembly, and any date after that period would be violation of the constitution.
Jamaat -e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad also opposed the bill and said there was no ambiguity in Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution. After a debate, the amendment was moved in the house that limited disqualification of lawmakers for five years.
One of the movers of the amendment Senator Dilawar Khan said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, former federal minister Jahangir Khan Tareen and many politicians from Balochistan would benefit from the law. The opposition was asked not to oppose the legislation, with a warning that “this sword might be used against Imran Khan as well”.
One of proposed amendments in the elections act reads that the ECP shall announce the date or dates of the general elections by notification in the official gazette and shall call upon the constituencies to elect their representatives.
Another amendment says that the commission may at any time after the issuance of notification make such alterations in the election programme announced in the notification for the different stages of the election or may issue a fresh election programme with fresh poll date(s) as may in its opinion to be recorded in writing be necessary for the purposes of this act.
The amendment regarding qualifications and disqualifications says “the qualifications and disqualifications of a person to be elected, chosen or to remain as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or a Provincial Assembly shall be such as provided for in Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution:”
It further says that “notwithstanding anything contained in any other provisions of this act, any other law for the time being in force and judgment, order or decree of any court, including the Supreme Court and a High Court, the disqualification of a person to be elected, chosen or to remain as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or a Provincial Assembly under paragraph (f) of clause (1) of Article 62 of the Constitution shall be for a period not exceeding five years from the declaration by the court of law in that regard and such declaration shall be subject to the due process of law.” In response to the Senate’s approval, Senator Dr. Shahzad Wasim, leader of the opposition party, expressed the need for amendments to be made through constitutional means. The Chairman Senate subsequently presented the Bill for clause-by-clause approval, which was successfully passed by the House.