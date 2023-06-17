Senate approves key bill allowing ECP to announce general elections date

Election Act (Amendment) Bill 2023 seeks to limit disqualification of lawmakers to five years n Senator Dilawar Khan claims politicians like Nawaz, Tareen will benefit from the law.

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Friday passed a bill seeking to limit disqualification of lawmakers to five years, with retrospective ef­fective, which will likely to pave way to reverse lifetime disqualifica­tions of PML-N supre­mo Nawaz Sharif and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) founder Ja­hangir Khan Tareen.

The opposition re­jected the bill labelling it as person-specific. The treasury cleverly moved an amendment of limiting disqualifica­tion to five year in the bill originally seeking to empower the Elec­tion Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) to unilat­erally announce date for general polls. The proposed bill that also clipped powers of the President on announc­ing date of general elec­tion was tabled in the house through a sup­plementary agenda.

Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan moved the bill in the house on behalf of min­ister for parliamentary affairs after suspension of rules, which was tak­en up for consideration at once. The amend­ment related to abolition of legislation of lifetime disqual­ification was introduced in the house by Senators Hafiz Abdul Karim and Dilawar Khan, on behalf of a group of senators mainly from Ba­lochistan. Speaking on the bill, Law Minister Azam Na­zeer Tarar explained that un­der the original law of 1976, the ECP had the mandate to fix the date for general elec­tions, He added that after the imposition of martial law in 1977, the then military rulers General Ziaul Haq through an ordinance gave this power to the President.

He said that a joint parlia­mentary committee cleared the bill with consensus after ECP pointed out anomaly in the law.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem opposed the move by saying that constitutional provisions cannot be changed through simple legislation. He said the constitution was very clear on the issue of power for announcement of election date. He said the constitution also specified the timelines for elections after completion of term or dissolution respec­tively assembly, and any date after that period would be vi­olation of the constitution.

Jamaat -e-Islami Sena­tor Mushtaq Ahmad also op­posed the bill and said there was no ambiguity in Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution. After a debate, the amend­ment was moved in the house that limited disqualification of lawmakers for five years.

One of the movers of the amendment Senator Dila­war Khan said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for­mer federal minister Jahangir Khan Tareen and many politi­cians from Balochistan would benefit from the law. The op­position was asked not to op­pose the legislation, with a warning that “this sword might be used against Imran Khan as well”.

One of proposed amend­ments in the elections act reads that the ECP shall an­nounce the date or dates of the general elections by noti­fication in the official gazette and shall call upon the con­stituencies to elect their rep­resentatives.

Another amendment says that the commission may at any time after the issuance of notification make such al­terations in the election pro­gramme announced in the notification for the differ­ent stages of the election or may issue a fresh election programme with fresh poll date(s) as may in its opinion to be recorded in writing be necessary for the purposes of this act.

The amendment regarding qualifications and disquali­fications says “the qualifica­tions and disqualifications of a person to be elected, chosen or to remain as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parlia­ment) or a Provincial Assem­bly shall be such as provided for in Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution:”

It further says that “not­withstanding anything con­tained in any other provisions of this act, any other law for the time being in force and judgment, order or decree of any court, including the Supreme Court and a High Court, the disqualification of a person to be elected, chosen or to remain as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parlia­ment) or a Provincial Assem­bly under paragraph (f) of clause (1) of Article 62 of the Constitution shall be for a pe­riod not exceeding five years from the declaration by the court of law in that regard and such declaration shall be sub­ject to the due process of law.” In response to the Senate’s approval, Senator Dr. Shahzad Wasim, leader of the oppo­sition party, expressed the need for amendments to be made through constitutional means. The Chairman Senate subsequently presented the Bill for clause-by-clause ap­proval, which was successful­ly passed by the House.