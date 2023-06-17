Shujat for strong steps to effectively raise Kashmir issue 

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir Presi­dent Barrister Sultan Mah­mood Chaudhry met with President of Pakistan Mus­lim League Q and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Chaudhry Shujat Hussain in the federal metropolis on Friday and discussed the latest situation and ongoing Kashmir Freedom Move­ment in Indian illegally oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir. Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain was also pres­ent on this occasion. Both the leaders discussed, in length the latest Occupied Jammu Kashmir internal hu­man rights situation besides ongoing Kashmir Freedom Movement in the occupied valley. The two leaders also discussed the politi­cal situation of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. President of Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaudhry Shujat Hussain said that strong steps have to be taken to highlight the Kashmir issue at the inter­national level, the Kashmir issue should be resolved ac­cording to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The international community should take notice of the In­dian government’s atrocities in Occupied Kashmir,he said. President of Pakistan Mus­lim League Chaudhry Shujat Hussain said that President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sul­tan Mahmood Chaudhry has made Azad Kashmir a base camp of freedom in a true sense. He said they should play our full role to stop the ongoing Indian atrocities in Kashmir. On this occasion, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry prayed for his health recovery.