Saturday, June 17, 2023
Sikh pilgrims mark Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji

STAFF REPORT
June 17, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE - The main event of martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji (Jore Mela) was held at Gurudwara Dera Sahib, here on Friday. Apart from Indian Sikh pilgrims, 25 Sikh groups from different cities of Pakistan also participated in the Mela. Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem welcomed the Sikh pilgrims. Deputy Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar also met pilgrims. Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh, former Pradhan Sardar Satwant Singh and others were also present. At the closing ceremony, the Sikh yatrees performed other religious rituals including Kirtan and Ardas. Officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee presented gifts to the guests. Sikh group leader Sardar Gurbachan Singh and others said the government and the ETPB made the best arrangements for yatrees during their visit to Nankana Sahib, Hasanabdal, Sucha Sauda, Rohri Sahib, Kartarpur and Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore. The Shrines additional secretary said protection of religious places of non-Muslims and their lives and property is specially focused. Followers of Sikh, Hindu, Christian, Parsi, Bahai religion living in Pakistan have all constitutional rights, he added. 

STAFF REPORT

Lifestyle & Entertainment

