Siraj berates govt for putting 'unbearable burden' on masses

Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq said on Friday that the government had put unbearable pressure on the common people.

In a statement, he said that the incumbent rulers had only interested to get clean chits in their corruption cases. He said that inflation had skyrocketed in the country.

He said the government should have tried to provide relief to the common people by adopting austerity measures. He said that the PPP has destabilised democracy in the country.

He further added in the mayoral election Karachi, the JI’s candidate was defeated despite enjoying the support of masses so protest would continue in Karachi.