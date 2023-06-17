SMBR asks DCs to enhance service delivery at land record centres

LAHORE - Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed chaired a meeting at his office on Friday to assess the progress of departmental reforms. The meet­ing was attended by Tariq Qureshi, Member (Taxes); Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Member (Colonies); Saira Omar, DG Punjab Land Records Au­thority (PLRA); Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Secretary (Revenue); Sec­retary (Colonies); Romaan Burana, Deputy Secretary (Staff); along with commissioners and deputy commis­sioners participating via video link. Commissioners, DG PLRA Saira Omar and others provided briefings on the initiatives taken for revenue sector reforms. Nabeel Javed acknowledged that computerized mutations are be­ing carried out seamlessly through the e-registration system for comput­erized mauza jaat [villages] across the province. However, a deadline of 7 days has been set for processing mutations in manual mauza jaat, and strict action will be taken against in­dividuals involved in malpractice un­der the Punjab PEEDA Act and other applicable laws. He emphasized the need for deputy commissioners to enhance service delivery in land record centers and rural revenue centers, prioritizing public conve­nience. Surprise visits to these offic­es should be conducted every week, he added. He informed that manual mauza jaat (non-computerized) are being computerized under the Plus Project. He urged officers to fulfill their responsibilities in computer­izing records under their super­vision. Furthermore, he directed commissioners to expedite the auc­tion process for petrol pumps and shops on state lands and take steps to issue temporary leases for state lands. Unauthorized occupants on state lands are not entitled to any concessions, and strict action must be taken against them.