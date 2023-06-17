Storms claim 31 lives in four KP districts

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Department of Relief, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement released a partial damage assessment report on Friday, outlining the devastating effects of recent storms across four districts of the province.

The report disclosed that a tragic loss of 31 lives occurred in the southern districts of Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, and Karak. Additionally, 485 houses suffered partial damage, while seven houses were destroyed.

To expedite the recovery efforts, the department swiftly assembled four teams consisting of experienced officers and experts from the PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority). These teams have commenced surveying the affected areas, working diligently to evaluate the extent of the damages.

A press release emphasized the urgency of the situation, urging the teams to promptly submit their comprehensive reports from the calamity-hit districts. The government aims to utilize this information to provide immediate relief and formulate effective rehabilitation plans.