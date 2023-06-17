Saturday, June 17, 2023
Under-training DSPs visit SSU headquarters

STAFF REPORT
June 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - A delegation of under training deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) from National Police Academy on Friday visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters  The delegation appreciated professional standard maintained in management, administration and counter terrorism operations by the unit, said a news release. The under-training DSPs were briefed on the performance of various sections of SSU, the country’s first Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.A.T) and advanced professional training imparted to the commandos. The delegation was briefed on the journey of SSU since its establishment to a state-of-the-art and modernized police unit and provision of different professional trainings from various institutions including Army training centres to make commandos physically fit with modern skills to challenge any untoward situation.

