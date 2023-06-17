Wapda, Islamabad in National Women’s Basketball final

LAHORE-Defending champions Pakistan Wapda will take on Islamabad Division in the National Women’s Basketball Championship today (Saturday) at 11am at Siddique Memon Sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal.

The third position match will be played between Karachi Green and Lahore Division at 10 am. The special guest of the final will be Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, who will distribute trophies among the winners, runners-up and individual prize winners.

On Friday, two semifinals were decided. In the first semifinal of the championship, Islamabad Division defeated Karachi Green 34-30. For Islamabad, Asma scored 13 points, Omani 9, and Momina 8 while Rida Noor scored 14 points, Hareem Zuberi 9 and Yamuna Sohani 2 points for Karachi Green. The chief guest of the first semifinal was Operations Manager of Pakistan Beverages Limited, Akhlaq Ahmed, who was introduced to both the teams before the start of match.

In the second semifinal, Wapda outsmarted Lahore Division by 70-20. From Wapda, Kainat scored as many as 29 points while Sahrish contributed with 10 points and Amina 7. For Lahore team, the scorers were Faryal (5 points), Faroza (4) and Hadiqa (2).