Will welcome remedy against Article 184(3) if done carefully: SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday said it will welcome remedy against Article 184(3) if it is done carefully.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar conducted hearing of the petitions against the Supreme Court (Review of Judgment and Order) Act, 2023.

The Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) asked the Supreme Court that review of judgment/order passed under Article 184 (3) of the consti­tution should not be understood as the review in appellate jurisdiction.

During the hearing, AGP Mansoor Usman Awan argued that under Arti­cle 199 (c) of the constitution the ag­grieved person himself approach the court for relief. They can’t be treated as one class, but are different from the original jurisdiction. He said that in Article 199, the case is filed in the high court. Its decision is challenged in Intra-Court Appeal (ICA), and ICA order/judgment is appealed in the Supreme Court under Article 185.He contended that on the other hand a person directly approaching the Su­preme Court under Article 184(3), and the court exercising original ju­risdiction pass an order/judgment. The review of order/judgment in 184(3) is different from the order/judgment made under Article 185. The AGP maintained that the court has to create balance, whether its fi­nality jurisdiction in Article 188 is not bound by the shatters, “as bet­ter observed by court in a judgment ‘shackle of the past.’” The court has to respond to the changing time as it has to enforce the fundamental rights. Whether the apex court takes the expansive or narrow the ball is ultimately in its court, he added.

Justice Munib said that the judg­ment (Indian SC) did not propose any test. The SC India treated the distinction between the review and the appeal, as review remained the review and did not become appeal, but the government in the Act want­ed that the court should treat review as an appeal.

The attorney general contended that Order XXVI of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980, did not cater the review to the order passed in constitution­al petition, adding it dealt with the civil and criminal proceedings. Jus­tice Munib asked the AGP whether he wanted the Supreme Court to oblit­erate the distinction between appeal and review. The chief justice said: “We have the test affirmed by the In­dian Supreme Court as complete jus­tice. He said it is open to you (AGP) to add or formulate the grounds for re­view in the constitution. If you can’t formulate grounds then it is antithet­ical as both (in 185 & 184(3) are ad­judicatory, but the scope is different.

The Act says to treat both in the same manner. “We would wel­come remedy in Article 184(3), but it should be done carefully.” The at­torney general responded how the review of judgment rendered un­der Article 184(3) is understood as re-hearing. The limitation of re-hear­ing by the ‘Court of last resort’ does not apply when it acts as the ‘Court of first instance’. He said the Court has to do complete justice as per Article 187 of the constitution while deciding the cases. Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till Monday (June 19) for further proceedings.