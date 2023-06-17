Youth must be provided with best opportunities for education, says Governor

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Engr. Muham­mad Baligh ur Rehman Friday inaugurated “ PM Youth League Volleyball’ under Prime Minis­ter Youth Program and Higher Education Commission at the Is­lamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB). Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Vice Chancellor, IUB Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mah­boob were present on the occa­sion. The governor said that the youth were the country’s asset as they constituted 60 percent of the population. The youth could be better utilized if they were provided with the best opportunities for education as well as sports, he added. The governor said the government was encouraging the youth to participate in co-curricular ac­tivities along with education. Prime Minister Youth Program was a link of the series which had been successfully running since 2013, he added. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja lauded the initiative of holding sports trials in remote areas of the country in collaboration with the Higher Education Com­mission and universities in the Prime Minister Youth Program. The adviser said that 12 differ­ent sports trials were being held at 25 places in the country’s universities under the auspices of the Higher Education Com­mission. The sports competi­tions were aimed at creating an atmosphere of competition and tolerance among the youth, she added. She said that the govern­ment would distribute 100,000 laptops besides skilled edu­cation to the youth under the Skills Development Programme.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the IUB was actively working in the field of sports with the cooperation of Higher Education Commission and federal and provincial depart­ments. The IUB was holding the second and fifth positions in Higher Education Commis­sion Sports Ranking, he added. It was an honor for the univer­sity to organize sports trials on behalf of Prime Minister Office, Higher Education Commission and Punjab Sports Board, he added. Meanwhile, 74 players have started sports trials under the league which will continue to June 20.