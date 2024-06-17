12 cattle markets set up in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - In preparation for Eid-ul-Azha, 12 cattle markets have been established across the four tehsils of Abbottabad to facilitate the buying and selling of sacrificial animals.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, accompanied by TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, on Sunday inspected livestock markets at Chhona, Kala Pul, Neelay Pair and other locations. They evaluated the enforcement of SOPs, cleanliness standards, and measures in place to prevent animal diseases.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the the TMO Abbottabad to guarantee the provision of essential services, including cleanliness and the supply of clean drinking water. He emphasised the need to enhance the buying and selling process in all markets. Additionally, he distributed bags among the citizens for the proper disposal of animal waste in the livestock markets.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mahmood also conducted inspections of the livestock markets in the city and surrounding areas. During his visit, he assessed the available facilities and issued directives to the TMA and Cantonment Board Abbottabad staff to ensure smooth operations.