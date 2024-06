SARGODHA - Police on Sunday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. The police said teams of various police stations conducted raids, arrested the accused and recov­ered 160 litres of liquor, 2.7-kg hashish, one pistol of 30-bore from them. They were identified as Sher, Nadeem, Ayub, Azhar, Ramzan, Shahbaz, Qamar and Abdullah. Separate cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.