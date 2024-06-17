Monday, June 17, 2024
All set to celebrate Eidul Azha with religious fervour

June 17, 2024
SUKKUR    -  Like other parts of the country, people of northern Sindh are going to celebrate Eidul Azha with great religious fervour and enthusiasm falling on Monday, to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the wellbeing of the Ummah and progress, prosperity, safety and security of the country. Big Eid congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country. Ulema and Khateeb will highlight significance of the festival and the philosophy of sacrifice. In Sukkur, the main Eid congregation will be held at Jamia Masjid Sukkur. After offering Eid prayers, the faithful will slaughter their sacrificial animals. The district administrations has chalked out elaborate security arrangements across the Sukkur division to ward off untoward incidents.

