Cancerous Corruption

Corruption has permeated almost every aspect of life, eating away at the vitals of society. It can undermine not only someone’s life but also their future, respect, and much more. The curse of corruption continues to spread due to the inability of those who are supposed to check it.

A couple of months ago, the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) conducted exams for Municipal Officers (MO). Among thousands of hardworking aspirants, one of my friends excelled in the written test and qualified with flying colors. He also performed well in his interview, but his name, like those of several other bright young individuals, was not included in the final list of qualified candidates, allegedly due to high corruption.

However, it’s important to note that those who offer bribes are equally guilty as those who receive them. Furthermore, despite strict laws and various anti-corruption watchdogs, corruption continues to spread. Therefore, there is a need for soul searching among those responsible for the corruption epidemic. Only inner motivation can lead to a reduction in the spread of corruption.

ABDUL SAMAD MUGHERI,

Larkana.