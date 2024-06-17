CBT finalizes arrangements to keep city clean on Eid-ul-Azha

WAH CANTT - In order to ensure cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha, a comprehensive contingency plan has been prepared by the Cantonment Board Taxila (CBT) here on Sunday.

Briefing the newsmen about the Eid contingency plan, Cantonment Executive Officer Faheem Aslam said that the leaves of all sanitary workers and other officials of the relevant formations of the CBT had been cancelled on Eid-ul-Azha. He added that these workers would participate in the special cleanliness operation on Eid-ul-Azha, including the collection of waste and offal and sacrificial animals from the entire garrison city and their proper disposal.

Responding to a question, he said that the garrison city had been divided into eight zones, with each zone supervisor assigned specific areas to ensure effective results.

On this occasion, he appealed to the residents of the Cantonment area to avoid slaughtering sacrificial animals and prioritize the communal altar to facilitate prompt collection and disposal. He also urged the dwellers not to throw waste in drains, forests, garbage trolleys or skips, as non-cooperation may lead to the spread of foul odours and diseases in the city.