ChenOne to participate in Texworld Paris

LAHORE - In collaboration with the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), ChenOne will showcase its innovative designs and high-quality products at Texworld Paris expo, which will be held from July 1 to July 3. Talking to a delegation of importers and exporters led by Muhammad Araib here Sunday, Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said participation underscores ChenOne’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and promoting Pakistani craftsmanship on an international stage. He said expo is a key event in the textile and apparel industry, attracting exhibitors and visitors from around the world. ChenOne’s involvement, supported by the PFC, aims to highlight the unique blend of traditional and contemporary designs that Pakistani furniture and home decor offer. He said global market leaders will see a diverse array of products, including elegant furniture, luxurious home textiles, and stylish accessories, all reflecting the rich cultural heritage and modern sensibilities of Pakistan.