CJCSC, services chiefs felicitate nation on Eidul Azha

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs extended their warm felicitations to all Pakistanis on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Sunday, “This sacred event embodies the spirit of sacrifice for the greater good.

On this auspicious day, we are indebted to our martyrs and ghazis for the independence and peace which prevail in the country, and pay tribute to their ultimate sacrifices.”

It further said, “May Allah Almighty continue to bestow His blessings upon Pakistan and protect it from the nefarious designs of its adversaries, Ameen.”