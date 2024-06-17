DSP, son remanded in police custody in robbery case

KARACHI - A judicial magistrate remanded a DSP and his son in police custody for three days in a robbery case. The investigating officer (IO) of the case produced DSP Zafar Javed and his son, fahad, in court and informed the magistrate that the DSP’s son was using his father’s police mobile to commit crimes, and one of his accomplices was still at large and needed to be arrested.

He requested the court to grant their 14-day remand in police custody for investigation. The court, however, remanded them in police custody for three days and directed the IO to produce DSP Zafar and his son in court along with a progress report on the next date. The DSP and his son were arrested by the police on Friday and an FIR under Section 382 (Theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against them on the complaint of the owner of a paan cabin in Gulshan-i-Iqbal who said that they, along with some other people, looted cash and valuables from his shop in their mobile van.

After examining the CCTV footage of the incident, the police found that the police mobile van allotted to the DSP-legal was used in committing the robbery. Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon ordered suspension of DSP-Legal Zafar with immediate effect and pending an inquiry into his conduct. The IGP also appointed DIG-CIA Muquddus Haider as an inquiry officer to conduct a regular departmental inquiry against the suspended DSP on the allegations of misconduct. The DIG was directed to furnish his findings within 15 days, said a press release.