Eid-ul-Azha: A symbol of unwavering faith

PESHAWAR - Every year, Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated by the Muslims across the world including Pakistan to commemorate the supreme sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) for the submission and willingness of commands of the Allah Almighty.

Accepted the commands of Allah Almighty, the Holy Prophets had demonstrated exemplary true faith, steadfastness and obedience for the sake of willingness of the creator of the universe .

The sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) had been accepted by slaughtering a sheep just before the sacrifice of his eldest son Ismail (AS) in way of Allah Almighty.

In memory of the matchless sacrifices of these Holy Prophets, the Muslims in Pakistan were all set to celebrate Eid ul Azha and sacrifice animals on Monday with religious enthusiasm.

From Karachi to Chitral and Khyber to Gawadar, the Muslims in all provinces of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir would sacrfice sheep, camels, buffaloes, oxens, cows, goats and other sacrificial animals and would share meat with orphans and under privileges besides relatives to include them in Eid celebrations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi while congratulating the entire nation especially the residents of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including the merged tribal districts on the holy occasion of Eid ul Azha, said that this Eid was celebrated every year in line with the matchless example of an unwavering faith, steadfastness, and obedience demonstrated by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) for the submission and willingness of Allah Almighty, which was a beacon of light for the entire mankind.

The Governor said the virtues of exemplary devotion, reliance and submission to Allah as shown by these Holy Prophets had demonstrated that we should not hesitate to sacrifice our loved ones for the willingness of Allah Almighty and for achievement of a sacred objective.

“The basic philosophy of Eid-ul-Azha is to show an unwavering faith, compassion, obedience and sacrifice of the most loved ones in the way of Allah Almighty” he said in a Eid Day message.

The Governor said on this joyous blessed day we as a nation is to look above of personal likes and dislikes and end prejudices by working for progress and welfare of humanity and supremacy of Islam by keeping the spirit of sacrifice and unwavering faith on the Allah Almighty alive.

In the present era, he said that we need to sacrifice our personal wishes for the sake of bringing happiness, and easiness in the lives of others.

He said Eid-ul-Azha was a day of making strong commitment to work tirelessly fur the progress and prosperity of people of the country for being a civilized nation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor appealed the Muslims Ummah especially the residents of Khyber Pakthunkhwa to include poor and underprivileged in the celebrations of Eid ul Azha with dignity and respect.

“The spirit of sacrfice takes an individual, society and nation to a high degree of morality that leads to social prosperity” Governor said.

He said it is the spirit of sacrifice that prepare Muslims Ummah to serve humanity and help others.

In the prevailing situation in the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that it was the spirit of age to keep unity in our ranks by working untiringly for progress, development and prosperity of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Through the spirit of sacrifice and high level of devotion, he said that it was a time to make this province a cradle of peace, love and collective happiness.

The Governor on this holy blessed day has prayed for unlimited blessings and acceptance of our worships and sacrifices besides granting strength to work for welfare of humanity and progress and development of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, most of the salaries class and low income groups have opted for collective sacrifice of the large animals by keeping its share while officers ranks and well off families would sacrifice goats and sheep in line with the sunnah Ibrahimi (AS).

“The prices of sacrificial animals are sky high this year and that is why he will perform collective Qurbani (sacrifice) this year” said Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer.

Khayam Omar, an employee of Education Department while busy in hectic negotiations with animals owners was finally able to buy a Kohistani sheep on Rs70,000 at Ring Road cattle market Peshawar during hot weather.

“Performance of sacrifice of animal was our religious obligation and I was pleased to finally buy a sheep at a reasonable price; he said.

Many faithfuls including salaries class thronged to cattle markets at Peshawar on Sunday evening fo avoid heatstroke and have purchased sacrificial animals.

Omar said that he has approached several butchers for sacrifice but they refused of being overbooked.

He said that he was left with no option but to hire makeshift butchers on Rs3000 to perform the religious obligation on Eid Day.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khateeb KP urged the people to donate animals hides to reputable charity organizations so that their alms and charity amount could be utilized for betterment of needy people.