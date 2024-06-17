Monday, June 17, 2024
Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated with great religious fervour

Web Desk
11:34 AM | June 17, 2024
National

The nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS). 

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country. 

Eid prayers' congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.   

Ulema, in their sermons of Eid, highlighted the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

People are sacrificing animals to act upon the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Civic authorities of cities and towns have also made special arrangements for disposal of offals and other solid waste during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

