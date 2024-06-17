England advance to Super 8s as Australia avoid Scotland scare

SAINT LUCIA - Defending champions England qualified for the Super 8 stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as Australia edged past Scotland in a thrilling clash here at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Scotland, in a must-win clash, failed to defend their 180-run total as Australia chased the target with two balls to spare after losing five wickets. Australia started the chase cautiously and lost two wickets inside the powerplay with 34 runs on the board.

Mark Watt then bowled a peach of the delivery to rattle Glenn Maxwell’s stumps with 60 runs on board. Marcus Stoinis joined Travis Head on the crease and together they turned the game on its head. They knitted an 80-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Head top-scored for Australia with a 68-run knock from 49 balls with the help of nine boundaries including four sixes.

Meanwhile, Stoinis struck nine boundaries and two sixes on his way to a 29-ball 59. However, both batters fell in quick succession, leaving Australia needing 26 runs from the last three overs. Tim David then played a 14-ball cameo of 24 runs to help his side cross the finishing line with a massive six. Scotland’s Safyaan Sharif and Mark Watt picked two wickets each.

Sent into bat, Scotland lost the opening batter Michael Jones in the first over, however, George Munsey and McMullen helped their side recover with their belligerent hitting. Together they added 89 runs in the next eight overs, with McCullen leading the charge, until Glenn Maxwell dismissed Munsey to halt Scotland’s momentum. Munsey scored 35 runs from 23 deliveries with the help of three sixes and two fours.

McCullen also followed his partner to the pavilion soon after scoring a 34-ball 60, which featured two boundaries and six sixes. Matthew Cross then played an 18-run cameo, while skipper Richie Berrington held one end to push his side’s total to 180-5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Richie Berrington scored an unbeaten 42 off 31, laced with one boundary and two sixes. For Australia, Maxwell claimed two wickets while Zampa, Ashton Agar and Nathan Ellis one wicket each.