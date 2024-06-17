FPCCI condemns proposed tax changes, warns of export industry collapse

KARACHI/ ISLAMABAD - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has vehemently opposed the federal budget’s proposal to replace the fixed income tax regime for exporters with a 29% tax on profits. The move, deemed catastrophic by industry leaders, has sparked widespread outcry among Pakistan’s export sectors.

Senior Vice President of FPCCI, Saqib Fayyaz Magu, along with representatives from the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce, and various industry associations including textile, pharmaceutical, rice, fruit, vegetable, leather products, and tanners, voiced their concerns at a press conference. Magu warned that the proposed budget measures would escalate harassment and corruption by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), driving investors out of the country. He emphasized that businessmen should not be subjected to non-bailable arrests, labeling the proposed law as draconian and calling for its immediate withdrawal. Failure to reverse the decision would prompt a nationwide consultation with export industries to determine their response.

Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association, Chela Ram Kiwalani, and Chaudhry Muhammad Israr Sharif criticized the timing of the proposal, noting its potential to severely damage exports during an already challenging economic period.

Abdul Rahim Janu highlighted that exporters are already burdened with taxes amounting to 30-35% of their profits. Under the new National Tax Regime, a 29% tax on exports combined with a 10% super tax would bring the total to a staggering 39%, paving the way for increased harassment and corruption. Janu warned

that the abolishment of the fixed tax regime could lead to a $6 billion reduction in exports, referencing the failure of a similar system 15 years ago due to rampant corruption and misuse.

The business community remains united in its opposition, warning of dire consequences if the proposed tax changes are implemented.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Telecom Operators Association has expressed concerns over the heavy taxes slapped in budget 2024.

In a letter written to the chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance, Salim Mandviwala, the telecom operators expressed concerns over the heavy taxes introduced in the budget.

The telecom sector has warned that foreign investment might withdraw from Pakistan if tax issues are not resolved. According to the telecom operators, unresolved tax issues could lead to legal complications for the government.

The letter highlights that two major market players have already decided to leave Pakistan. The telecom sector contributed PKR 340 billion in tax revenue last year, and has attracted direct investment of USD 15 billion to date, the letter stated.

The implementation of budget proposals will severely impact the dream of a Digital Pakistan, the letter’s content reveals. The letter further mentions that collecting 75% advance tax from non-filer telecom users is impractical.

The letter outlines that this decision will result in revenue loss for both the telecom sector and the government. Additionally, telecom companies have expressed concerns over the Income Tax General Order.

Regarding the issue of blocking SIM cards of non-filers, the telecom sector is being considered for penalties. The telecom sector is not a party to the tax issue concerning non-filers, according to the letter.

Increasing the sales tax rate on mobile phone sets valued up to USD 500 will negatively impact the inclusion of the low-income group, the letter mentions.

The telecom operators have requested a time for meeting with Committee Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla to present their concerns.