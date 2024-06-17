Gilani emphasises execution of PPP, PML-N agreement

Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday accentuated the Pakistan Peoples Party's demand for the implementation of the agreement signed with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz during the formation of the government.

Speaking to media after Eid prayers in Multan, the former prime minister stated that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had expressed concerns over the non-implementation of the written agreement between PPP and PML-N at the government's inception.

Regarding ballooning inflation, Gilani said his party was actively striving to alleviate the burden on the most vulnerable segments of society through budgetary measures.

Asked about JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Gilani described him as a friend and indicated his party's desire to improve relations with him.

Gilani highlighted the sacrifices made by Pakistani soldiers on the country's borders, stressing the importance of remembering their contributions in making the country’s defence impregnable.

Gilani also appealed to the affluent to include the less fortunate, who cannot afford sacrifices, in their celebrations, thereby spreading happiness among all segments of society.