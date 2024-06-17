Monday, June 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Health experts urge cardiac patients to adopt healthy lifestyle in hot, dry weather

APP
June 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The health experts highlighted the critical need for public awareness regarding early detection and adopting a healthy lifestyle to manage cardiac diseases on Saturday. They emphasized that heart patients should stay adequately hydrated, especially during hot and dry weather conditions.

Talking in an interview on PTV news channel, senior Cardiologist Major General (R) Azhar Mehmood Kiyani suggested that eliminating heart diseases is achievable through simple lifestyle adjustments. 

He stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and engaging in regular exercise to safeguard against cardiac conditions. Dr. Kiyani underscored the urgency of addressing cardiac diseases seriously and focusing on prevention. He identified diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and an inactive lifestyle as significant contributors to heart attacks. He highlighted that hypertension is increasingly affecting not only the elderly but also younger populations. In terms of preventive measures, Dr. Kiyani recommended practices such as meditation, yoga, and mindfulness to effectively manage stress and promote overall well-being. 

Chinese ‘King Grass’ as food for sacrificial animals in Gwadar

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of having a nutritious breakfast daily for everyone’s health. The advice from Dr. Kiyani and health experts revolves around proactive health management, awareness of risk factors, and lifestyle modifications to prevent cardiac diseases effectively.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1718626243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024