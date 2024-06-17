Monday, June 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Huge cache of arms recovered in successful operation

APP
June 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI    -   In a significant operation, Police have arrested an arm dealer involved in arms smuggling and recovered a huge cache of weapons and magazines from his possession. According to the police spokesman, Taxila police stopped a vehicle and recovered 25 pistols 30 bores along with magazines from his custody. The dealer was identified as Irfan, was taken into custody, and the vehicle was also seized.  SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz praised the Taxila police for their swift action, stating that those involved in the illegal sale and distribution of arms and ammunition will not escape the law.

Further arrests related to this case are also expected, he concluded.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1718626243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024