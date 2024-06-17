Monday, June 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IIUI invites applications for enrollment in summer Arabic language courses

APP
June 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -   The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has asked interested students to submit applications for admission to the summer Arabic language learning courses by June 28, 2024.

According to an official, the 8-week course, with separate classes for male and female students, will begin on July 1, 2024. The university has offered courses in certificates, diplomas, and advanced diplomas in three categories, separately for male and female aspirants.

The Certificate in Arabic Language is designed for students with no prior understanding of Arabic. The Diploma in Arabic Language is intended for those who have completed the Certificate program. At the same time, the Advanced Diploma course is available to students who have completed the Diploma program at IIU or any other recognised institute.

Each eligible student needed to pay a fee of Rs 15,000 for the entire course. Classes are scheduled from Monday to Thursday each week, with sessions held from 5 pm to 7:30 pm for male students and 9 am to 12 noon for female students.

Chinese ‘King Grass’ as food for sacrificial animals in Gwadar

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1718626243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024