Imad wasim takes responsibility of run-chase debacle against India
June 17, 2024
Lauderhill, Florida   -   Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim took responsibility for the failed run-chase against India in a blockbuster ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash.

Imad, while addressing the pre-match press conference ahead of Pakistan’s last fixture against Ireland, talked about what went wrong for the Green Shirts against fierce rivals. India set Pakistan to chase 120 on a tricky Nassau County International Cricket Stadium surface. The Green Shirts had a decent start to the pursuit but ended up losing the match by six runs. Imad Wasim came out to bat when Pakistan were 73/3 in 12.2 overs, needing a further 47 runs off 46 deliveries.

The all-rounder revealed that the plan was to take the run-chase against India deeper but he could not execute the plans properly.

“Our game plan [against India] was to take the chase deep. The wicket was tough to bat on. I let the team down because usually when I go in these situations, I stay very calm and finish the job,” stated Imad.

“Finishing this chase was my job which I couldn’t do, and I am very hurt by that. But this is life, sometimes you make mistakes. I believe my planning was right but the execution wasn’t good,” he added.

Follow us on our Official WhatsApp channel He then went on to opine that Pakistan are left way behind the other teams in terms of mindset. “In my opinion, the reason for our defeat [In the World Cup] was our mindset. We need to take the fear of failure out of our minds and try something new. It is all about mindset, other teams have also changed their thinking, we are behind them because we didn’t change our way of thinking,” he added. In response to a question regarding the need for major changes in the team, Imad Wasim said it was not his domain but “drastic” changes are required right now.

“It’s not my domain but I think there need to be changes. There should be a drastic change so that we can move forward and fight with world cricket in the way that cricket is played now,” Imad concluded.

