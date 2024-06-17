Monday, June 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Injured camel to get artificial limb: Shazia Marri

Injured camel to get artificial limb: Shazia Marri
Staff Reporter
June 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD    -   Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri yesterday said that arrangements have been made to provide artificial limb to the camel injured by a cruel man in Sindh. She said the injured camel from Sanghar was transferred to Karachi where it is currently receiving treatment and rehabilitation at an animal sanctuary. “Efforts are underway to provide the camel with a prosthetic leg,” she said. In a statement, Shazia Marri, said they are in contact with various companies to create a prosthetic leg for the camel. She assured the camel is now in safe hands and saving its life was a collective effort. She expressed her deep sorrow upon hearing about the tragic incident and instructed the authorities to take swift action. “Prompt efforts led to the camel being cared for and brought to safety,” she added. Shazia Marri condemned the brutal treatment of the defenseless animal and emphasized that those involved in such a barbaric act should face the harshest punishments to prevent future occurrences. Meanwhile, Senator Quratulain Marri also shared on social media platform X that they summoned a team of doctors and  have started its treatment. She noted that without their intervention, the camel might not have survived. Senator Marri stressed the importance of raising voices against all forms of cruelty towards animals in Pakistan. She highlighted that while this camel received help in Sanghar, many other places still witness ongoing cruelty.

FEISCA emphasises more steps for solarisation

She praised everyone who helped the camel, from rescuing it from the fields to treating its wounds by torchlight, declaring each of them a hero.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1718626243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024