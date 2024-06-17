Kamber police arrests inter-provincial drug dealer

LARKANA - Qamber Shahdadkot police foiled the inter-provincial drug supply attempt and claimed to have arrested the main suspect of the drug supplier group and seized eight kg of hashish and a motorcycle from his possession on Saturday. In this regard, Station House Officer (SHO) Section A Shahdadkot Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar Ali Odhano along with the police on a tip-off conducted a check at Shahdadkot to Qubo Road Sasoli picket and arrested the main accused of the drug supplier gang and seized eight kg of hashish and a motorcycle from his possession. According to the police, the arrested drug supplier has been identified as Jafarabad district of Balochistan, Wasi Ali Mudd Pindarani Brohi, who supplies drugs from different cities and is related to the main suspects of the inter-provincial drug gang. The police have registered a case against the arrested drug supplier under the Narcotics Act at the A section police station and have started an investigation.