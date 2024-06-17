Monday, June 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LHC CJ condoles death of slain lawyers in Attock

Agencies
June 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad on Sunday condoled the death of Malik Israr Ahmed, a seasoned advocate of the High Court and former President of the Punjab Bar Council, with his family in Attock. The lawyer along with his colleague was gunned down by an official of an Elite Force over personal enmity at his chamber in the Attock district courts complex on Friday. The chief justice along with Justice Sardar Sadaqat Ali Khan of LHC Rawalpindi bench visited the residence of the deceased lawyer in Attock district and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Speaking on the occasion, he commended the services rendered by the deceased lawyer for better relations between the bar and bench. The LHC chief justice highlighted the importance of remembering deceased lawyers’ contributions for the provision of justice and the cause of bar.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1718626243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024