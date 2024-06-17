LHC CJ condoles death of slain lawyers in Attock

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad on Sunday condoled the death of Malik Israr Ahmed, a seasoned advocate of the High Court and former President of the Punjab Bar Council, with his family in Attock. The lawyer along with his colleague was gunned down by an official of an Elite Force over personal enmity at his chamber in the Attock district courts complex on Friday. The chief justice along with Justice Sardar Sadaqat Ali Khan of LHC Rawalpindi bench visited the residence of the deceased lawyer in Attock district and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Speaking on the occasion, he commended the services rendered by the deceased lawyer for better relations between the bar and bench. The LHC chief justice highlighted the importance of remembering deceased lawyers’ contributions for the provision of justice and the cause of bar.