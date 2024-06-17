Monday, June 17, 2024
Mayor visits SMC Control Room for cleanliness on Eid

APP
June 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Mayor of Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh here on Sunday visited the control room of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) established for Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness. Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Shaikh  briefed the Mayor on the cleanliness plan. Barrister Arslan emphasized zero waste during Eid days.

He said that he had distributed over one million eco-friendly bags for collecting animal offals, with teams continuously working in the field to dispose of the remains. He noted that the entire district was being monitored from the control room and appealed to citizens to cooperate with Sukkur municipal staff.

APP

