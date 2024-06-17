Narcotics Control team raids factory, recovers liquor, arrests suspects

KARACHI - An Excise and Narcotics Control team of District Korangi raided a hidden liquor factory in Bhittai Colony and arrested two accused. The excise team acted upon a tip-off in Sector G of Bhittai Colony, Korangi, claimed a spokesman for the Sindh Narcotics Control Minster here on Sunday. The team recovered 57 liters of prepared liquor from five gallons and 60 liters of alcohol from secret parts of the liquor factory, which looked like a house. Around 70 ready-made bottles, famous English brand empty bottles, lids, and complete picnic material were also recovered.

A car was also taken into custody by the arrested accused, Saddam Hussain, son of Abdul Sattar, and Muhammad Shahzad, son of Muhammad Riaz, he claimed. A case had been registered against the accused, and an investigation had been started.