Monday, June 17, 2024
Nation celebrates Eidul Azha today

Nation celebrates Eidul Azha today
Agencies
June 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The nation will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha today with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers’ congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their sermons of Eid, will highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

People will offer sacrifice of animals to act upon the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Civic authorities of cities and towns have also made special arrangements for disposal of offal and other solid waste during three days of Eid.

Agencies

