Monday, June 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“The ultimate victory in war is to safeguard the soul of a nation, its culture, and its identity.” –Aung San Suu Kyi

Past in Perspective
June 17, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Battle of Tours, fought in 732 AD, was a pivotal conflict between Frankish forces led by Charles Martel and the Umayyad Caliphate’s army under Abdul Rahman Al Ghafiqi. Taking place near Tours, France, it halted the Muslim advance into Europe. Martel’s victory is often credited with preserving Christianity in the West and halting the spread of Islam into Europe. Significantly, it shaped the course of European history, influencing cultural, religious, and political developments. The Battle of Tours remains a symbol of religious identity in Europe, as the outcome of this battle may very well have had massive implications for the religious segmentation of the world we see today.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1718518355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024