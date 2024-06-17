The Battle of Tours, fought in 732 AD, was a pivotal conflict between Frankish forces led by Charles Martel and the Umayyad Caliphate’s army under Abdul Rahman Al Ghafiqi. Taking place near Tours, France, it halted the Muslim advance into Europe. Martel’s victory is often credited with preserving Christianity in the West and halting the spread of Islam into Europe. Significantly, it shaped the course of European history, influencing cultural, religious, and political developments. The Battle of Tours remains a symbol of religious identity in Europe, as the outcome of this battle may very well have had massive implications for the religious segmentation of the world we see today.