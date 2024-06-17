PM, Punjab governor discuss provincial matters

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday. The matters concerning Punjab province were discussed in the meeting, according to a handout. On this occasion, the two leaders also congratulated each other in advance on Eid-ul-Azha .

The meeting comes a day after Punjab governor’s interview with a news channel in which he expressed his disappointment over the 16-month alliance between the PPP and the PML-N formed after the dismissal of the PTI government in April 2022. The governor termed the experience of making alliance with the PML-N a bad experience. He also accused the present Punjab government of cheating the PPP over the defamation bill.

Reportedly, the Punjab governor communicated the PPP’s concerns and reservations to the prime minister regarding joining the current PML-N-led government at the center and in Punjab. The PM promised to discuss the PPP’s reservations with the party leadership, according to sources.

Earlier, Dr. Syed Fayyaz Bukhari, father of “Hero of Budh Ber” Shaheed Captain Asfandyar Bukhari called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said that Captain Asfandyar Bukhari, who was martyred while fighting bravely against terrorists in Peshawar Budh Ber Air Base in 2015, set an example of bravery and courage. He said that soldiers of Pakistan Army like Captain Asfandyar Bukhari who sacrificed themselves for the motherland are our pride and we pay tributes to their sacrifices.

Also, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan in his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha congratulated the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. He said that the essence of Eid-ul-Adha is love and brotherhood.

The Punjab governor said that the sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (Peace be Upon Him) teaches us to sacrifice everything in the way of Allah. He said that we should especially share the joy of Eid with the poor and needy people. Saleem Haider said that on this occasion we should not forget our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters and pray that the atrocities on the muslims of Palestine and Kashmir may end soon.

He said that may Allah accept this good deed of every Muslim who sacrificed animals following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) .